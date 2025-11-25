Alcorn State takes on Providence

Providence Friars (4-2) vs. Alcorn State Braves (1-4) Niceville, Florida; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State squares off…

Providence Friars (4-2) vs. Alcorn State Braves (1-4)

Niceville, Florida; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State squares off against Providence at Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida.

The Braves are 1-4 in non-conference play. Alcorn State is second in the SWAC with 12.6 assists per game led by Kiarra Henderson averaging 4.6.

The Friars have a 4-2 record in non-conference play. Providence is the best team in the Big East allowing just 55.3 points per game while holding opponents to 34.5% shooting.

Alcorn State makes 39.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Providence has allowed to its opponents (34.5%). Providence averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Alcorn State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nakia Cheatham is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Braves. Maya Claytor is averaging 10.4 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 47.4%.

Sabou Gueye is averaging 15.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and two steals for the Friars. Payton Dunbar is averaging 10.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

