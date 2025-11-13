Alcorn State faces Howard after Morris’ 22-point outing

Alcorn State Braves (0-4) at Howard Bison (1-2) Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -6.5; over/under is…

Alcorn State Braves (0-4) at Howard Bison (1-2)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -6.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State faces Howard after Jameel Morris scored 22 points in Alcorn State’s 84-64 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

Howard finished 8-6 at home last season while going 12-20 overall. The Bison allowed opponents to score 79.3 points per game and shoot 45.7% from the field last season.

Alcorn State went 11-21 overall with a 5-17 record on the road a season ago. The Braves averaged 65.0 points per game while shooting 41.1% from the field and 31.8% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

