Alcorn State Braves begin season at home against the Nicholls Colonels

Nicholls Colonels at Alcorn State Braves Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State hosts Nicholls in the…

Nicholls Colonels at Alcorn State Braves

Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State hosts Nicholls in the season opener.

Alcorn State finished 7-3 at home last season while going 13-18 overall. The Braves averaged 58.1 points per game while shooting 38.4% from the field and 24.5% from 3-point distance last season.

Nicholls went 7-7 on the road and 17-14 overall last season. The Colonels averaged 16.2 points off of turnovers, 8.1 second-chance points and bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.