Albany (NY) takes on UMass following Lindsey’s 20-point showing

Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-1) at UMass Minutemen (0-1)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) takes on UMass after Amir Lindsey scored 20 points in Albany (NY)’s 80-53 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

UMass finished 12-20 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Minutemen averaged 72.9 points per game last season, 14.6 on free throws and 17.4 from 3-point range.

Albany (NY) finished 8-8 on the road and 17-16 overall a season ago. The Great Danes averaged 74.6 points per game last season, 12.8 from the free-throw line and 21.6 from 3-point range.

