Colgate Raiders (2-4) vs. Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-4)

Laval, Quebec; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -6.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) takes on Colgate at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec.

The Great Danes are 1-4 in non-conference play. Albany (NY) is the top team in the America East with 13.2 fast break points.

The Raiders have a 2-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Colgate has a 0-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Albany (NY) scores 70.8 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 79.8 Colgate allows. Colgate averages 75.8 points per game, 2.2 more than the 73.6 Albany (NY) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amir Lindsey is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Great Danes. Zach Matulu is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Cox is averaging 17.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and two steals for the Raiders. Andrew Alekseyenko is averaging 15.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

