Albany (NY) Great Danes travel to take on the Rhode Island Rams

Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-2) at Rhode Island Rams (2-1) Kingston, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rhode…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-2) at Rhode Island Rams (2-1)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island plays Albany (NY).

Rhode Island finished 18-13 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Rams averaged 13.9 assists per game on 26.7 made field goals last season.

Albany (NY) finished 17-16 overall with an 8-8 record on the road last season. The Great Danes averaged 74.6 points per game last season, 36.0 in the paint, 15.9 off of turnovers and 11.2 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.