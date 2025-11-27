Albany (NY) Great Danes play the Colgate Raiders

Colgate Raiders (2-4) vs. Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-4) Laval, Quebec; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) squares…

Colgate Raiders (2-4) vs. Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-4)

Laval, Quebec; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) squares off against Colgate at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec.

The Great Danes are 1-4 in non-conference play. Albany (NY) gives up 73.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Raiders have a 2-4 record in non-conference play. Colgate averages 10.2 turnovers per game and is 0-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Albany (NY) averages 70.8 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 79.8 Colgate allows. Colgate averages 75.8 points per game, 2.2 more than the 73.6 Albany (NY) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amir Lindsey is shooting 45.9% and averaging 17.6 points for the Great Danes. Zach Matulu is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Cox is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Raiders. Andrew Alekseyenko is averaging 15.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

