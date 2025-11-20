Albany (NY) faces Siena on 3-game road slide

Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-3) at Siena Saints (2-2) Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY)…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-3) at Siena Saints (2-2)

Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) will try to break its three-game road skid when the Great Danes visit Siena.

Siena finished 14-18 overall with a 9-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Saints gave up 72.1 points per game while committing 16.3 fouls last season.

Albany (NY) finished 8-8 on the road and 17-16 overall a season ago. The Great Danes averaged 15.9 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second-chance points and 7.5 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

