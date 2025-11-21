Albany (NY) faces Siena on 3-game road skid

Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-3) at Siena Saints (2-2) Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-3) at Siena Saints (2-2)

Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints -10.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) visits Siena looking to end its three-game road skid.

Siena finished 9-5 at home a season ago while going 14-18 overall. The Saints shot 42.9% from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range last season.

Albany (NY) went 9-9 in America East play and 8-8 on the road a season ago. The Great Danes averaged 15.9 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second-chance points and 7.5 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

