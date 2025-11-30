Albany (NY) earns 90-62 victory against D-III SUNY-Oneonta at Northern Classic

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Okechukwu Okeke had 17 points 12 rebounds in Albany (NY)’s 90-62 win over Division-III SUNY-Oneonta on…

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Okechukwu Okeke had 17 points 12 rebounds in Albany (NY)’s 90-62 win over Division-III SUNY-Oneonta on Sunday at the Northern Classic.

Nasir Muhammad scored 16 points while going 6 of 12 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and added eight rebounds for the Great Danes (2-6). Amir Lindsey shot 6 for 10 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Nicholas Cortez led the way for the Red Dragons with 19 points. Cam LaClair added 16 points for SUNY-Oneonta. Sam Booth had 14 points and six rebounds.

