Albany hosts Marist for season opener

Marist Red Foxes at Albany Great Danes

Albany, New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany hosts Marist for the season opener.

Albany went 16-1 at home a season ago while going 26-7 overall. The Great Danes averaged 63.1 points per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 33.1% from 3-point distance last season.

Marist finished 7-9 on the road and 16-15 overall a season ago. The Red Foxes averaged 57.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 59.0 last season.

