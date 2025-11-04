Albany Great Danes start season at home against the Marist Red Foxes

Marist Red Foxes at Albany Great Danes Albany, New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Albany begins the season…

Marist Red Foxes at Albany Great Danes

Albany, New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany begins the season at home against Marist.

Albany went 16-1 at home last season while going 26-7 overall. The Great Danes gave up 53.6 points per game while committing 13.0 fouls last season.

Marist went 11-10 in MAAC play and 7-9 on the road last season. The Red Foxes shot 38.4% from the field and 30.5% from 3-point range last season.

