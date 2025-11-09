Albany and Dartmouth set for cross-conference matchup

Dartmouth Big Green (1-0) at Albany Great Danes (1-1) Albany, New York; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Albany and…

Dartmouth Big Green (1-0) at Albany Great Danes (1-1)

Albany, New York; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany and Dartmouth meet in non-conference action.

Albany finished 26-7 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Great Danes averaged 63.1 points per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 33.1% from behind the arc last season.

Dartmouth went 8-19 overall with a 5-8 record on the road a season ago. The Big Green averaged 54.2 points per game last season, 7.0 on free throws and 16.2 from deep.

