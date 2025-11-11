Alarie and Fritz each has a double-double to help Northeastern down Harvard 77-60

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Alarie and Youri Fritz each had a double-double to lead Northeastern over Harvard 77-60 on Tuesday…

Alarie scored 23 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had three steals. Youri Fritz finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds. JB Frankel also scored 13 points for the Huskies (2-1).

The Crimson (2-1) were led by Chandler Pigge, who recorded 15 points and two steals. Tey Barbour added 12 points and two blocks. Ben Eisendrath finished with eight points.

Northeastern took the lead for good with 9:02 left in the first half. LA Pratt scored all 12 of his points to help Northeastern build a 34-27 halftime lead. Northeastern extended its lead to 42-27 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Alarie scored 16 points in the second half.

