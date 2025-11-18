Alabama takes on Samford, looks for 5th straight victory

Samford Bulldogs (2-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0)
Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Alabama heads into a matchup against Samford as winners of four straight games.
Alabama finished 24-9 overall last season while going 13-2 at home. The Crimson Tide averaged 79.3 points per game last season, 37.2 in the paint, 19.8 off of turnovers and 12.8 on fast breaks.
Samford finished 12-19 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 70.9 points per game and shot 42.3% from the field last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
