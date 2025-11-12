Alabama State secures 77-74 win against UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Asjon Anderson’s 20 points helped Alabama State defeat UAB 77-74 on Tuesday night. Anderson also contributed…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Asjon Anderson’s 20 points helped Alabama State defeat UAB 77-74 on Tuesday night.

Anderson also contributed seven assists and four steals for the Hornets (1-1). Micah Simpsom scored 18 points, going 6 of 14 (6 for 11 from 3-point range). Tyler Byrd had eight points and finished 3 of 5 from the field.

Chance Westry led the way for the Blazers (1-2) with 25 points. KyeRon Lindsay added 14 points for UAB. Ahmad Robinson also put up 12 points and four assists.

Alabama State went into the half ahead of UAB 36-35. Simpsom scored 12 points in the half. Anderson scored 16 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Alabama State to a three-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

