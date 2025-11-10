Alabama State Hornets to visit UAB Blazers Tuesday

Alabama State Hornets (0-1) at UAB Blazers (1-1) Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts Alabama State.…

Alabama State Hornets (0-1) at UAB Blazers (1-1)

Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts Alabama State.

UAB finished 14-4 at home last season while going 24-13 overall. The Blazers averaged 14.9 points off of turnovers, 15.7 second-chance points and 25.1 bench points last season.

Alabama State finished 15-6 in SWAC play and 6-10 on the road last season. The Hornets averaged 11.6 assists per game on 25.8 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

