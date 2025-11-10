Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Alabama State Hornets to…

Alabama State Hornets to visit UAB Blazers Tuesday

The Associated Press

November 10, 2025, 4:42 AM

Alabama State Hornets (0-1) at UAB Blazers (1-1)

Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts Alabama State.

UAB finished 14-4 at home last season while going 24-13 overall. The Blazers averaged 14.9 points off of turnovers, 15.7 second-chance points and 25.1 bench points last season.

Alabama State finished 15-6 in SWAC play and 6-10 on the road last season. The Hornets averaged 11.6 assists per game on 25.8 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up