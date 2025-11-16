Live Radio
Alabama puts home win streak on the line against Alabama A&M

The Associated Press

November 16, 2025, 4:44 AM

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Crimson Tide play Alabama A&M.

Alabama finished 24-9 overall a season ago while going 13-2 at home. The Crimson Tide gave up 64.3 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

Alabama A&M finished 21-11 overall with a 12-5 record on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 10.5 steals, 1.9 blocks and 15.2 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

