Alabama puts home win streak on the line against Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Crimson Tide play Alabama A&M.

Alabama finished 24-9 overall a season ago while going 13-2 at home. The Crimson Tide gave up 64.3 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

Alabama A&M finished 21-11 overall with a 12-5 record on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 10.5 steals, 1.9 blocks and 15.2 turnovers per game last season.

