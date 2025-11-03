Alabama hosts Stetson in season opener

Stetson Hatters at Alabama Crimson Tide Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama hosts Stetson for the season…

Stetson Hatters at Alabama Crimson Tide

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama hosts Stetson for the season opener.

Alabama went 24-9 overall last season while going 13-2 at home. The Crimson Tide averaged 8.4 steals, 4.5 blocks and 13.9 turnovers per game last season.

Stetson finished 3-11 on the road and 16-15 overall a season ago. The Hatters averaged 7.5 steals, 3.4 blocks and 16.3 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

