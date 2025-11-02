Alabama hosts Stetson for season opener

Stetson Hatters at Alabama Crimson Tide Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama hosts Stetson in the season…

Stetson Hatters at Alabama Crimson Tide

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama hosts Stetson in the season opener.

Alabama went 24-9 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Crimson Tide averaged 8.4 steals, 4.5 blocks and 13.9 turnovers per game last season.

Stetson finished 16-15 overall last season while going 3-11 on the road. The Hatters averaged 67.6 points per game last season, 12.2 from the free-throw line and 19.2 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

