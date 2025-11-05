Live Radio
Alabama hosts McNeese after Timmons’ 21-point game

The Associated Press

November 5, 2025, 4:49 AM

McNeese Cowgirls (1-0) at Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama hosts McNeese after Jessica Timmons scored 21 points in Alabama’s 82-73 win against the Stetson Hatters.

Alabama went 24-9 overall last season while going 13-2 at home. The Crimson Tide averaged 79.3 points per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point distance last season.

McNeese went 5-15 in Southland games and 4-10 on the road last season. The Cowgirls averaged 11.5 assists per game on 22.5 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

