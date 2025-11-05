Alabama hosts McNeese after Timmons’ 21-point game

McNeese Cowgirls (1-0) at Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama hosts McNeese after…

McNeese Cowgirls (1-0) at Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama hosts McNeese after Jessica Timmons scored 21 points in Alabama’s 82-73 win against the Stetson Hatters.

Alabama went 24-9 overall last season while going 13-2 at home. The Crimson Tide averaged 79.3 points per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point distance last season.

McNeese went 5-15 in Southland games and 4-10 on the road last season. The Cowgirls averaged 11.5 assists per game on 22.5 made field goals last season.

