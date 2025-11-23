Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Harvard Crimson

Harvard Crimson (3-3) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0) Nassau, Bahamas; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama takes on Harvard…

Harvard Crimson (3-3) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama takes on Harvard at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Crimson Tide have a 5-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Alabama is 4-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Crimson have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. Harvard is fourth in the Ivy League scoring 66.8 points per game and is shooting 38.8%.

Alabama makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Harvard has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Harvard averages 18.0 more points per game (66.8) than Alabama allows to opponents (48.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Karly Weathers averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. Essence Cody is shooting 61.9% and averaging 15.0 points.

Abigail Wright is averaging 15.5 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Crimson. Karlee White is averaging 14.2 points and 1.7 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.