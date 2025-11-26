Alabama Crimson Tide play the Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-1) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0) Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama plays Minnesota…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-1) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama plays Minnesota in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Crimson Tide are 6-0 in non-conference play. Alabama averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 5-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Golden Gophers have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. Minnesota scores 80.3 points and has outscored opponents by 34.1 points per game.

Alabama averages 78.0 points, 31.8 more per game than the 46.2 Minnesota allows. Minnesota averages 29.6 more points per game (80.3) than Alabama gives up (50.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Karly Weathers is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, while averaging 8.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Essence Cody is shooting 62.7% and averaging 15.2 points.

Grace Grocholski is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, while averaging 12 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Tori McKinney is averaging 13.2 points and 2.4 steals.

