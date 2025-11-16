Alabama A&M hosts Lindenwood after Jones’ 30-point game

Lindenwood Lions (1-3) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (2-1) Huntsville, Alabama; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Lindenwood face Alabama…

Lindenwood Lions (1-3) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (2-1)

Huntsville, Alabama; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Lindenwood face Alabama A&M after Jadis Jones scored 30 points in Lindenwood’s 83-77 loss to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

Alabama A&M finished 8-9 at home last season while going 10-22 overall. The Bulldogs gave up 78.8 points per game while committing 21.6 fouls last season.

Lindenwood went 16-17 overall a season ago while going 3-12 on the road. The Lions averaged 71.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.3 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.