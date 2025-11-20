Alabama A&M faces Nevada on 3-game losing streak

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-3) at Nevada Wolf Pack (2-2) Reno, Nevada; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M comes…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-3) at Nevada Wolf Pack (2-2)

Reno, Nevada; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M comes into the matchup with Nevada after losing three games in a row.

Nevada went 8-8 at home a season ago while going 11-21 overall. The Wolf Pack averaged 6.7 steals, 2.2 blocks and 14.1 turnovers per game last season.

Alabama A&M finished 21-11 overall with a 12-5 record on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 64.0 points per game while shooting 39.2% from the field and 27.9% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.