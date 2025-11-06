Alabama A&M Bulldogs to play the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels Friday

Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-0) Huntsville, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M hosts…

Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-0)

Huntsville, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M hosts No. 12 Ole Miss.

Alabama A&M finished 21-11 overall with an 8-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs shot 39.2% from the field and 27.9% from 3-point range last season.

Ole Miss went 22-11 overall a season ago while going 8-3 on the road. The Rebels averaged 21.9 points off of turnovers, 14.5 second-chance points and 19.2 bench points last season.

