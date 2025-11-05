Alabama A&M Bulldogs set to take on the Indiana Hoosiers Wednesday

Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Indiana Hoosiers Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -26.5; over/under is 145.5…

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Alabama A&M.

Indiana finished 19-13 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hoosiers gave up 72.0 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

Alabama A&M finished 10-22 overall last season while going 2-12 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 73.0 points per game while shooting 40.4% from the field and 31.8% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

