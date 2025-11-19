Akron Zips take on the Binghamton Bearcats on 4-game slide

Binghamton Bearcats (2-2) at Akron Zips (0-4) Akron, Ohio; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Akron enters the matchup with…

Binghamton Bearcats (2-2) at Akron Zips (0-4)

Akron, Ohio; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron enters the matchup with Binghamton as losers of four games in a row.

Akron finished 7-9 at home a season ago while going 10-21 overall. The Zips averaged 62.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.7 last season.

Binghamton finished 15-15 overall last season while going 5-10 on the road. The Bearcats averaged 59.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 58.0 last season.

