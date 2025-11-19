Akron Zips take on the Binghamton Bearcats on 4-game slide

Binghamton Bearcats (2-2) at Akron Zips (0-4)
Akron, Ohio; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Akron enters the matchup with Binghamton as losers of four games in a row.
Akron finished 7-9 at home a season ago while going 10-21 overall. The Zips averaged 62.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.7 last season.
Binghamton finished 15-15 overall last season while going 5-10 on the road. The Bearcats averaged 59.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 58.0 last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
