Akron Zips and the Iona Gaels meet

Iona Gaels (4-0) vs. Akron Zips (3-1)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -10.5; over/under is 171.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron faces Iona in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

Akron finished 28-7 overall with an 8-6 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Zips shot 46.9% from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range last season.

Iona went 17-17 overall with a 3-8 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Gaels allowed opponents to score 70.5 points per game and shot 44.4% from the field last season.

