Akron visits Robert Morris following Malcolm’s 26-point game

Akron Zips (0-1) at Robert Morris Colonials (1-0) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris hosts…

Akron Zips (0-1) at Robert Morris Colonials (1-0)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris hosts Akron after Aislin scored 26 points in Robert Morris’ 78-63 victory against the UIC Flames.

Robert Morris went 15-16 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Colonials averaged 60.4 points per game last season, 28.0 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 6.7 on fast breaks.

Akron went 4-14 in MAC action and 2-12 on the road last season. The Zips shot 40.1% from the field and 27.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.