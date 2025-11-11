Akron visits No. 18 Notre Dame following Hidalgo’s 32-point game

Akron Zips (0-2) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0) South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 18…

Akron Zips (0-2) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Notre Dame faces Akron after Hannah Hidalgo scored 32 points in Notre Dame’s 116-58 victory over the Chicago State Cougars.

Notre Dame went 28-6 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Fighting Irish allowed opponents to score 61.9 points per game and shoot 36.5% from the field last season.

Akron finished 10-21 overall with a 2-12 record on the road a season ago. The Zips averaged 6.6 steals, 2.8 blocks and 16.9 turnovers per game last season.

