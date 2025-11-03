Akron takes down James Madison 85-71

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Amani Lyles scored 22 points as Akron beat James Madison 85-71 on Monday. Lyles added eight…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Amani Lyles scored 22 points as Akron beat James Madison 85-71 on Monday.

Lyles added eight rebounds and four blocks for the Zips. Shammah Scott shot 6 for 13, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Tavari Johnson shot 4 of 9 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Justin McBride led the way for the Dukes with 14 points. Cliff Davis added 14 points and two steals for James Madison. Paul Lewis also had 12 points and five assists.

