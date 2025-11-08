Akron secures 104-69 victory against Princeton

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Tavari Johnson had 21 points in Akron’s 104-69 victory against Princeton on Saturday. Johnson had six…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Tavari Johnson had 21 points in Akron’s 104-69 victory against Princeton on Saturday.

Johnson had six assists for the Zips (2-0). Amani Lyles scored 16 points while shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line and added six rebounds. Eric Mahaffey went 5 of 8 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The Tigers (0-1) were led by Jackson Hicke, who recorded 15 points. Dalen Davis added 11 points for Princeton. Jack Stanton also had eight points and six rebounds.

Akron led 47-27 at halftime, with Lyles racking up 12 points. Akron pulled away with a 12-0 run in the second half to extend a 22-point lead to 34 points. They outscored Princeton by 15 points in the final half, as Johnson led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

