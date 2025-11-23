Akron hosts Givens and Xavier

Xavier Musketeers (3-2) at Akron Zips (0-5) Akron, Ohio; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Xavier visits Akron after MacKenzie…

Xavier Musketeers (3-2) at Akron Zips (0-5)

Akron, Ohio; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier visits Akron after MacKenzie Givens scored 20 points in Xavier’s 74-53 win against the Ohio Bobcats.

The Zips are 0-1 on their home court. Akron is 0-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Musketeers play their first true road game after going 3-2 to start the season. Xavier is fifth in the Big East giving up 59.8 points while holding opponents to 37.8% shooting.

Akron makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Xavier has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). Xavier averages 63.0 points per game, 19.6 fewer points than the 82.6 Akron allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaena Brew averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Ni’Rah Clark is shooting 68.4% and averaging 14.4 points.

Mariyah Noel is averaging 17.8 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Musketeers. Givens is averaging 9.6 points.

