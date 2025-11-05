Ajayi has 24 as Butler defeats Southern Indiana 88-58

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Ajayi had 24 points in Butler’s 88-58 win over Southern Indiana on Wednesday. Ajayi added 12…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Ajayi had 24 points in Butler’s 88-58 win over Southern Indiana on Wednesday.

Ajayi added 12 rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs (1-0). Yohan Traore had 15 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 3-for-6 from the line while they also had six rebounds. Jamie Kaiser Jr. had 12 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 2-for-4 from 3-point range.

Kaden Brown finished with 13 points for the Screaming Eagles (0-1). Cardell Bailey added 11 points and two steals for Southern Indiana. Trey Thomas had 11 points.

Butler took the lead for good with 18:55 remaining in the first half. The score was 52-26 at halftime, with Ajayi racking up 18 points. Butler pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 22-point lead to 29 points. They outscored Southern Indiana by four points in the final half, as Traore led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

