Air Force takes on UCSD after Perry’s 20-point performance

Air Force Falcons (3-2) at UCSD Tritons (1-3)

San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force visits UCSD after Milahnie Perry scored 20 points in Air Force’s 65-55 victory over the Portland State Vikings.

UCSD finished 20-16 overall with a 9-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tritons averaged 63.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 58.3 last season.

The Falcons are 1-2 on the road. Air Force is ninth in the MWC scoring 58.0 points per game and is shooting 36.2%.

