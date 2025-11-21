Air Force takes on UCSD after Perry’s 20-point performance

Air Force Falcons (3-2) at UCSD Tritons (1-3)
San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Air Force visits UCSD after Milahnie Perry scored 20 points in Air Force’s 65-55 victory over the Portland State Vikings.
UCSD finished 20-16 overall with a 9-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tritons averaged 63.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 58.3 last season.
The Falcons are 1-2 on the road. Air Force is ninth in the MWC scoring 58.0 points per game and is shooting 36.2%.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.