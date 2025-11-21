Air Force takes on SIU-Edwardsville after Hobin’s 20-point performance

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-2) at Air Force Falcons (1-4) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -2.5;…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-2) at Air Force Falcons (1-4)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -2.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force plays SIU-Edwardsville after Lucas Hobin scored 20 points in Air Force’s 66-64 win over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Falcons are 1-3 on their home court. Air Force averages 15.4 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Cougars have gone 2-1 away from home. SIU-Edwardsville is the leader in the OVC giving up just 65.4 points per game while holding opponents to 36.7% shooting.

Air Force makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than SIU-Edwardsville has allowed to its opponents (36.7%). SIU-Edwardsville averages 76.2 points per game, 2.4 more than the 73.8 Air Force allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hobin is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 10.6 points. Kam Sanders is shooting 29.6% and averaging 11.4 points.

Darius Robinson Jr. is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 5.8 points. Ring Malith is averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.