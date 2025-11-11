Air Force plays LIU following Greenberg’s 21-point game

Long Island Sharks (1-1) at Air Force Falcons (0-2) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks…

Long Island Sharks (1-1) at Air Force Falcons (0-2)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -2.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force hosts LIU after Ethan Greenberg scored 21 points in Air Force’s 74-54 loss to the Austin Peay Governors.

Air Force finished 4-28 overall with a 3-13 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Falcons averaged 61.9 points per game last season, 11.3 from the free-throw line and 24.3 from 3-point range.

LIU finished 13-5 in NEC action and 7-9 on the road last season. The Sharks averaged 11.8 assists per game on 25.2 made field goals last season.

