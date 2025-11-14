Air Force hosts Miami (OH) following Waltz’s 23-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-0) at Air Force Falcons (0-3) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH)…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-0) at Air Force Falcons (0-3)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) faces Air Force after Kyle Waltz scored 23 points in Miami (OH)’s 129-49 victory over the Trinity Christian Trolls.

Air Force went 3-13 at home a season ago while going 4-28 overall. The Falcons averaged 61.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.7 last season.

Miami (OH) went 25-9 overall with a 6-7 record on the road a season ago. The RedHawks averaged 80.6 points per game last season, 12.0 on free throws and 32.1 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

