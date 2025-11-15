Air Force hosts Miami (OH) after Waltz’s 23-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-0) at Air Force Falcons (0-3) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-0) at Air Force Falcons (0-3)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -10.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) visits Air Force after Kyle Waltz scored 23 points in Miami (OH)’s 129-49 victory over the Trinity Christian Trolls.

Air Force finished 3-13 at home a season ago while going 4-28 overall. The Falcons averaged 13.4 assists per game on 21.3 made field goals last season.

Miami (OH) finished 25-9 overall a season ago while going 6-7 on the road. The RedHawks gave up 72.7 points per game while committing 17.9 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

