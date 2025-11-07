Air Force hosts Austin Peay in non-conference action

Austin Peay Governors (1-0) at Air Force Falcons (0-1) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay…

Austin Peay Governors (1-0) at Air Force Falcons (0-1)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay heads to Air Force for a non-conference matchup.

Air Force finished 4-28 overall last season while going 3-13 at home. The Falcons averaged 10.5 points off of turnovers, 7.3 second-chance points and 20.3 bench points last season.

Austin Peay went 14-19 overall last season while going 4-13 on the road. The Governors averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 4.2 bench points last season.

