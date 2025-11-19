Air Force Falcons take on the Alabama State Hornets on 4-game losing streak

Alabama State Hornets (2-2) at Air Force Falcons (0-4)
Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -1.5; over/under is 141.5
BOTTOM LINE: Air Force comes into the matchup against Alabama State as losers of four in a row.
Air Force went 4-28 overall with a 3-13 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Falcons gave up 73.7 points per game while committing 17.9 fouls last season.
Alabama State went 20-16 overall with a 6-10 record on the road last season. The Hornets gave up 72.4 points per game while committing 18.4 fouls last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
