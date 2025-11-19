Air Force Falcons take on the Alabama State Hornets on 4-game losing streak

Alabama State Hornets (2-2) at Air Force Falcons (0-4) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons…

Alabama State Hornets (2-2) at Air Force Falcons (0-4)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force comes into the matchup against Alabama State as losers of four in a row.

Air Force went 4-28 overall with a 3-13 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Falcons gave up 73.7 points per game while committing 17.9 fouls last season.

Alabama State went 20-16 overall with a 6-10 record on the road last season. The Hornets gave up 72.4 points per game while committing 18.4 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

