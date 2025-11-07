Air Force Falcons head to the South Dakota Coyotes

Air Force Falcons (1-0) at South Dakota Coyotes (1-0)
Vermillion, South Dakota; Friday, 12 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota hosts Air Force.
South Dakota went 11-20 overall a season ago while going 9-7 at home. The Coyotes shot 40.6% from the field and 31.0% from 3-point range last season.
Air Force went 18-15 overall with a 5-8 record on the road last season. The Falcons shot 40.4% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range last season.
