Air Force faces Wright State

Wright State Raiders (4-4) vs. Air Force Falcons (3-4)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force takes on Wright State in Boca Raton, Florida.

The Falcons have a 3-4 record in non-conference games. Air Force is 2-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Raiders have a 4-4 record in non-conference games. Wright State is the Horizon leader with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Claire Henson averaging 5.9.

Air Force is shooting 36.0% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 39.1% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State averages 17.3 more points per game (78.0) than Air Force allows (60.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Milahnie Perry is shooting 40.4% and averaging 17.0 points for the Falcons. Bhret Clay is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Breezie Williams is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Raiders. Rylee Sagester is averaging 12.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

