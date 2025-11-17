Air Force and Portland State meet for out-of-conference contest

Portland State Vikings (1-2) at Air Force Falcons (2-2) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland State…

Portland State Vikings (1-2) at Air Force Falcons (2-2)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State plays Air Force for a non-conference matchup.

Air Force went 10-6 at home last season while going 18-15 overall. The Falcons averaged 66.4 points per game while shooting 40.4% from the field and 32.1% from deep last season.

Portland State went 4-24 overall last season while going 1-12 on the road. The Vikings averaged 7.4 steals, 2.9 blocks and 15.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

