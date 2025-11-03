Ahmad Henderson scores 23 to help UIC knock off Detroit Mercy 91-71 in opener

CHICAGO (AP) — Ahmad Henderson II’s 23 points helped UIC defeat Detroit Mercy 91-71 in a season opener on Monday…

CHICAGO (AP) — Ahmad Henderson II’s 23 points helped UIC defeat Detroit Mercy 91-71 in a season opener on Monday night.

Henderson shot 7 of 12 from the field, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the foul line for the Flames. Rashund Washington Jr. pitched in with 13 points, six rebounds and five assists. Elijah Crawford scored 13.

Ayden Carter led the Titans with 18 points. Keshawn Fisher had 12 points and Orlando Lovejoy scored 11.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

