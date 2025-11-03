Live Radio
Ahmad Henderson scores 23 to help UIC knock off Detroit Mercy 91-71 in opener

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 11:07 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Ahmad Henderson II’s 23 points helped UIC defeat Detroit Mercy 91-71 in a season opener on Monday night.

Henderson shot 7 of 12 from the field, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the foul line for the Flames. Rashund Washington Jr. pitched in with 13 points, six rebounds and five assists. Elijah Crawford scored 13.

Ayden Carter led the Titans with 18 points. Keshawn Fisher had 12 points and Orlando Lovejoy scored 11.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

