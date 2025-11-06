Agee, Griffen lead Texas A&M’s offensive charge in 2nd half for win over Texas Southern

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Rashaun Agee scored 16 points, Rylan Griffen scored 14 and Texas A&M opened it up…

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Rashaun Agee scored 16 points, Rylan Griffen scored 14 and Texas A&M opened it up in the second half to beat Texas Southern 104-70 on Thursday night.

Marcus Hill scored 13 points, reserves Josh Holloway 12 and Ruben Dominguez 10. The Aggies (2-0) had 12 players enter the scoring column with nine registering at least a pair of field goals.

Agee shot 6 of 9, Griffen 5 of 8 and Holloway made all four of his shot attempts. Texas A&M shot 54.1% (33 of 61) and scored 63, second-half points.

Reserve Cameron Patterson led Texas Southern (0-2) with 18 points and fellow backups Troy Hupstead scored 15 and Alex Anderson 10.

Patterson threw down a dunk, and Hupstead made a jumper before Patterson made a jumper and a layup during an 8-0 run to put Texas Southern up 23-17 with 12:34 left before halftime. Near the end of the half, Griffen made a 3-pointer to give the Aggies a 36-34 lead. Dominguez added three foul shots and Texas A&M led 41-36 at halftime.

Texas A&M started the second half with a 13-4 run and the Aggies led by double-digits the rest of the way. Hill converted a three-point play to push the lead to 62-42 with 15:38.

The Aggies lead the series 11-1.

