Adley’s 22 lead Central Michigan over Appalachian State 82-66

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Tamario Adley scored 22 points as Central Michigan beat Appalachian State 82-66 on Monday night…

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Tamario Adley scored 22 points as Central Michigan beat Appalachian State 82-66 on Monday night in a season-opener for both teams.

Adley also had seven rebounds for the Chippewas. Logan McIntire scored 14 points while going 4 of 6 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and added six rebounds. Keenan Garner had nine points and went 4 of 6 from the field.

Kasen Jennings finished with 21 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Mountaineers. Alonzo Dodd added 11 points for Appalachian State. Luke Wilson finished with nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.