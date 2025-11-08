Adley leads Central Michigan against Bradley after 22-point game

Central Michigan Chippewas (1-0) at Bradley Braves (0-1) Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -9.5; over/under…

Central Michigan Chippewas (1-0) at Bradley Braves (0-1)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -9.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan visits Bradley after Tamario Adley scored 22 points in Central Michigan’s 82-66 win over the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

Bradley finished 28-9 overall last season while going 14-4 at home. The Braves averaged 6.6 steals, 3.8 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.

Central Michigan went 14-17 overall with a 6-10 record on the road a season ago. The Chippewas allowed opponents to score 72.2 points per game and shot 43.5% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.