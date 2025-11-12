Adkins, Bendinger each score 17 in South Carolina Upstate’s 114-53 victory over Bob Jones

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Carmelo Adkins and Mason Bendinger each scored 17 points as South Carolina Upstate beat Bob Jones…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Carmelo Adkins and Mason Bendinger each scored 17 points as South Carolina Upstate beat Bob Jones 114-53 on Wednesday.

Adkins added five rebounds for the Spartans (3-1). Bendinger went 8 of 12 from the field. Learic Davis shot 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Justin Skelton led the way for the Bruins with 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.